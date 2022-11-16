The Academic Council of Delhi University (DU) will hold a meeting on November 22 to discuss the syllabi for the second semester of the four-year undergraduate programmes (FYUPs). The concept of the FYUP is based on the Undergraduate Curriculum Framework.



The Academic Council will discuss the syllabi of 100 undergraduate courses, including BA Business Economics (Hons), BA Multi-Media and Mass Communication (Hons), BSc Electronic Science (Hons) and BSc Microbiology (Hons), as per a report by PTI. It may be noted that the varsity had approved the first-year syllabi for FYUP earlier this year.

Resolutions for the second semester were put forward by the varsity's standing committee during its last meeting on October 12. However, these resolutions will come up for approval at the November meeting of the Academic Council. If approved by the Academic Council, the matter will be taken up by the varsity's Executive Council, its top decision-making body.

In February, a new curriculum was implemented for the 2022-23 academic year after the Executive Council approved the Undergraduate Curriculum Framework 2022, as formulated by a National Education Policy cell. The first-semester classes began on November 2 at DU and are scheduled to end in March 2023, as per PTI.

Meanwhile, classes for the second semester will begin in March and run till July, next year. It is worth noting that undergraduate admissions at DU for the 2022-23 session are still continuing.