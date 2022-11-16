The Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (AP PGET) 2022 seat allotment results will be out soon. The Yogi Vemana University, Kadapa along with APSCHE (Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education) will release the results today, November 16.

AP PGCET is held for admission into a number of PG courses offered by AP state-funded universities. These courses include MA-Master of Arts, MCom-Masters in Commerce, MSc-Master of Science, MCJ-Master of Communication & Journalism, MJMC-Master of Journalism & Mass Communication and others.

How to check the result:

1. Visit the official website — pgcet-sche.aptonline.in

2. Select the seat allotment link

3. Login with the hall ticket number and date of birth

4. The list will appear on the screen

5. Download it for future reference

It was on October 14 the results were announced and on October 22 the counselling registration process began. The exam was held in September. Further, once the college is allotted to candidates, they will have to report to the college. An option of 'self-reporting to college online' will be given to the candidates to report to the allocated college.