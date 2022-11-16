It has been 70 days since the students of Allahabad University have been sitting on a hunger strike, protesting against the recent fee hike. They took out a Jan Aakrosh March on Tuesday, November 15, demanding the restoration of the students' union and the rollback of the hike.

A large number of students gathered at the students' union building for the march, holding posters and raising slogans. Police and administration officials remained with the students during the march to ensure that no untoward incident took place, as per a report by PTI.

"Besides the demand for withdrawal of the fee hike, the students have also launched an agitation against the illegal appointment of Vice-Chancellor Sangeeta Srivastava," said student leader Ajay Yadav Samrat. The students allege that the VC is not concerned about them being on a hunger strike for so long.

"They are not deviating from their obstinate attitude, Samrat, who is also on hunger strike, said. The students have alleged that the fees for undergraduate courses, which were Rs 975 a year, have been hiked over 300 per cent to Rs 4,151 at the varsity, as per PTI.

Meanwhile, the admissions at the university are ongoing. The cut-offs for the five-year integrated BA LLB and BCom courses were recently declared.