In a revolutionary step which will enhance and boost medical education in Telangana, eight new medical colleges spread across different districts will be starting the academic sessions today, November 15. These colleges are located in Rajanna-Siricilla, Vikarabad, Khammam, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Jayashankar-Bhupalpally, Asifabad and Jangaon districts, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Besides being beneficial to 1,150 medical students, these new medical colleges will also result in better district-level medical infrastructure, making it easier for the poor and needy to avail medical facilities without rushing to the overcrowded State-run hospitals. Also, these medical colleges were upgraded and attached to the existing government general hospitals.

With this, since the formation of the state eight years ago, the number of medical seats have been tripled. The number of MBBS seats has gone up to 2,790 from 850 in 2014. The PG medical seats have increased to 1,122 from 531 in 2014. The new medical facilities will provide services in as many as 35 different departments.

What about the staff? After the inaugural, every medical college will have 449 doctors and over 600 paramedical supporting staff. To recall, during the formation of the State, Telangana had only five medical colleges, of which, two were established before the formation of Andhra Pradesh.

These medical colleges have become reality as the State government resolved to establish a medical college in each of the 33 districts in the State. In August, the State government has given an administrative sanction of Rs 1,479 crore to establish these eight medical colleges.