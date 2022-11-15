The Delhi High Court, on Tuesday, November 15, issued a notice to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) regarding the improvement of schools in the state. The notice was issued on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Salek Chand Jain, seeking an upgradation and betterment of infrastructure in schools run by the MCD.

Jain moved the PIL seeking directions to the MCD Commissioner to fill up the vacant posts, appoint security guards, install CCTV cameras for the safety of the students and to provide computer labs and basic infrastructure in MCD schools, as per a report by ANI. The petitioner stated that he has made several representations to the Commissioner in this regard but received no reply.

The plea sought further direction to the respondent (MCD) to remove pota-cabins or temporary sheds and make permanent structures and classrooms, along with proper boundary walls and gates in the schools. The PIL also asks for drinking water facilities as well as proper toilets in the MCD primary schools, keeping in view the safety and hygiene of school-going children.

"It is a universal proverb that books are one's best friends, but several schools have no proper library and have not subscribed to the necessary Science, Social Science and other monthly magazines. Besides several posts of librarians are lying vacant and this is another great concern for the education of the students," a part of the PIL reads, as per ANI.

"More than nine lakh children have been regularly attending the MCD primary schools, but as per an RTI response, no security guard has been appointed anywhere. Because of the absence of security guards, several unwanted incidents have taken place. There is thus a necessity for security guards and boundary walls in the schools so that the children can get an education without any fear," it added.

A Bench of Justices Satish Chander Sharma and Subramonium Prasad have sought the response of MCD in the matter. The next hearing is listed for March 27, 2023.