Published: 15th November 2022
NEET UG 2022 Counselling Provisional Seat Allotment Round 2 results released. Here's how you can check it
Any discrepancy in the result may be immediately informed to the MCC of DGHS by up to 10.00 am on November 15 via email, the notice read
On November 14, Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) issued a notice regarding the announcement of NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round-2 seat results. The results are out and the candidates can now check the provisional result for round 2 of counselling.
Further, "Any discrepancy in the result may be immediately informed to MCC of DGHS upto 10:00 AM of 15.11.2022 through email on the Email id: mccresultquery@gmail.com." the notice read.
Steps to check results:
1. Visit the official website — mcc.nic.in
2. Select the option ‘UG Medical Counselling’
3. Click on the option ‘seat allotment for round 2’
4. Results will be displayed on the screen. Download for future reference
Earlier, the NEET round 2 allotment result was scheduled to be disclosed on November 11. However, MCC announced a postponement on the same day in a notification. Also, candidate reporting for admissions might begin the same day as the result announcement.