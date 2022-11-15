On November 14, Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) issued a notice regarding the announcement of NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round-2 seat results. The results are out and the candidates can now check the provisional result for round 2 of counselling.

Further, "Any discrepancy in the result may be immediately informed to MCC of DGHS upto 10:00 AM of 15.11.2022 through email on the Email id: mccresultquery@gmail.com." the notice read.

Steps to check results:

1. Visit the official website — mcc.nic.in

2. Select the option ‘UG Medical Counselling’

3. Click on the option ‘seat allotment for round 2’

4. Results will be displayed on the screen. Download for future reference

Earlier, the NEET round 2 allotment result was scheduled to be disclosed on November 11. However, MCC announced a postponement on the same day in a notification. Also, candidate reporting for admissions might begin the same day as the result announcement.