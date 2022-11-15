Protesting students of the Nizam College, Hyderabad, are finally getting relief as all UG second and third-year students have been asked to apply for admission to the hostel on or before November 19, 2022, according to a circular issued by the institute. The circular, which was issued on November 15, 2022, stated, "As directed by Hon'ble Minister of Education, Telangana State, all the UG second and third-year girl students are informed to apply for hostel admission on or before November 19, 2022." The institute has been witnessing protests by women students demanding accommodation for all UG students in the hostel.

Earlier, directions were given by the Commissioner of Collegiate Education in Telangana, Naveen Mittal, to allot 50 per cent hostel capacity to UG students and 50 per cent to PG students in the newly constructed hostel at Nizam College. However, students had rejected this proposal.

Since October 28, undergraduate students of Nizam College have been seeking accommodation in the new girls' hostel building. On November 7, nearly 500 students staged a silent protest from 10 am to 5 pm at Nizam College, near the Physics block. Student associations like the Students' Federation of India (SFI) showed solidarity with the students by joining the protest on November 13.