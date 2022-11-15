Yazhini B, a Councillor of Greater Chennai Corporation, has undertaken the task of improving the English language skills of children in her ward in Ashok Nagar. She has joined hands with Citizens for Law and Democracy (CLAD), an NGO, for this endeavour.

"My schooling was in Tamil medium and it was difficult for me to learn English while in college. I don't want the next generation to find English as a troublesome language and hence taking the initiative to help children learn the language at an early age," said Yazhini, speaking about her decision, as per a report by IANS.

The NGO will be teaching children from Classes III to IX in three Greater Chennai Corporation schools located in Kanniappan Nagar and Pudur. The founder of the NGO, Ra Shhiva, said that they would teach children English grammar and about 800 words a year. He also informed that three volunteers were currently engaged in teaching English to the students.

Speaking about the teaching methodology, Shhiva added that a student would be made to speak in Tamil and another student made to respond in English. Sukanya Periasamy, a resident of Pudur, said, "It is a really great initiative and I appreciate the Councillor for such a move. Children are picking up the language and their confidence levels are improving which is a good sign for the children."

Yazhini is also a representative of the Dalit political party VCK (Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi). She is planning awareness campaigns in the colonies of the ward on the benefits of the English language for children, as per IANS.