The December 2022 Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) has been rescheduled by the National Board Of Examinations In Medical Sciences (NBEMS). According to a notice issued by the regulating authority today, November 15, the exam will now be held on January 20, 2023.

The move comes in the wake of "Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections by the Delhi State Election Commission to be held on 4th December 2022," as per the notice. "Deficiency related to documents uploaded (Proof of possessing Primary Medical Qualification, attestation of Primary Medical Qualification certificate by Indian Embassy concerned/apostille, Eligibility Certificate/Admission Letter, Identity Proof of Citizenship etc) can now be rectified by 15th December 2022," it states further.

The NBEMS will publish a list of candidates who fail to rectify their documents by this deadline. Then a window from December 24-30 will be opened "giving a FINAL opportunity to submit documents which are deficient in application. No further opportunity will be given," the notice reads. The documents can be submitted online through an Online Deficient Document Submission Portal. Here's the link: https://exam.natboard.edu.in/fmge.php.

Candidates must note that those who fail to submit their documents by December 30 would be rendered ineligible. A demo test will be available for the candidates from January 10, 2023 onwards. The admit cards would be released on January 13. And the FMGE December 2022 results are set to be declared on February 10, 2023. NBEMS has stated clearly that all the rest of the information related to the exam remains unchanged.