A Delhi University official said that out of the 16,231 seats allocated for undergraduate (UG) programmes in the third round of allocation, 9,504 students had accepted the college and course allotted to them as of 7 pm on Monday, November 14. The first merit lists under Extra Curricular Activities (ECA), sports and Children/Widows of Personnel of the Armed Forces (CW) quota is also issued, as stated in a report by PTI.

As per the first list, seats were allotted to 765 candidates under the ECA quota, while 1,212 and 2,857 candidates have been selected under the sports and CW categories, respectively. "A total of 16,231 seats have been allocated in the third round of seat allocation. Out of these, 9,504 students have accepted the college and course allotted to them," a senior university official told PTI.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, November 13, the university released the third list of seats. In this third round of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS), admissions are being done to all supernumerary quotas, including ECA, sports, CW and Kashmiri migrants along with regular admissions.

Important dates to note

November 14 to 16: Approval and verification

November 17: Fee payment last date

November 18 to November 19: Upgrade window for only supernumerary seats and Christian candidates in St Stephen's College and Jesus and Mary College (JMC)

Also, "Candidates who would have chosen to take admission in any of the supernumerary quotas and wish to opt for an upgrade in the subsequent round of that particular supernumerary quota can do so from 10 am Friday (November 18) to 4:59 pm Saturday. Such candidates will be considered for an upgrade in the supernumerary quota only," the registrar said.

November 20: Vacant seats for the first spot allocation CSAS round

November 21 to November 22: Registration for the first spot allocation round

November 23: First spot allocation list

November 24 and 26: Accept allocated seats

November 27: Fee payment

Meanwhile, the registrar clarified that, "On the declaration of the first spot admission round, the admission of already admitted candidates will be locked and they will not be considered for upgrades (except supernumerary upgrades)."

And, "Similarly, the admitted candidates will not be allowed to withdraw their admissions on the announcement of the first spot admission round. In order to be considered in a spot admission round, a candidate will have to opt for 'Spot Admission' through his/her dashboard," he added.