Seven students have been suspended from the Vir Chandra Singh Garhwali Government Institute of Medical Science and Research (VCSG Medical College), located in Uttarakhand's Srinagar, for being involved in a ragging incident. The college principal also informed that the accused students have been permanently evicted from the college hostel.

The incident took place on November 11. According to a complaint filed by one of the victims with the National Medical Commission (NMC), seven senior students allegedly abused them and forced them to strip on the hostel roof. A panel was set up the following day by institute authorities to look into the matter, as per a report by PTI.

College principal Chandramohan Singh Rawat said that out of the seven MBBS students, five belonged to the 2019 batch, while the other two belonged to the 2020 batch. They have now been suspended from academic activities for three months, after being found guilty of ragging their juniors by the panel. "If there is a reiteration of the incident, the suspension will be for the entire session," said Principal Rawat.

It may be noted that a similar incident was recently reported at Vellore's prestigious Christian Medical College. The Madras High Court has initiated proceedings on its own in the matter after coming across media reports. A police case has been filed against the accused.