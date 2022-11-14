The Supreme Court has refused to interfere in the case concerning National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling related to the share of seats between All India Quota (AIQ) seats and State Quota seats, as per Livelaw. The top court was hearing a plea on monday, November 14, that alleges that the new seats permitted by the National Medical Commission (NMC) were not offered in AIQ Rounds but were offered in the second round of state counselling, as per LiveLaw.



Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud, stated that for this year, counselling is closed, as per LiveLaw. "We think we should leave this here. Let the counselling go on now. We better not interfere. Everywhere we interfere in the medical counselling matter and there is more chaos," he added.



Meanwhile, on November 11, the Supreme Court directed all states and Union Territories to complete Round 2 of NEET PG 2022-23 counselling by 6 pm on November 16, as stated in a report by LiveLaw. "In order to ensure finality in the process of counselling in NEET PG, we direct all States and Union Territories to finish second round of counselling at 6PM on 16th Nov, 2022 and submit data on the same day to MCC," a Bench comprising Chandrachud and Hima Kohli observed.



Further, the Bench said, "The counselling for the Mop-Up Round shall then be carried out by the competent authority. State of Maharashtra shall commence with State Mop-Up Round only after the AIQ (All India Quota) Mop-Up Round is over."