On Monday, November 14, the Kerala High Court cancelled the appointment of the Vice-Chancellor of Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS), citing that there was a violation of UGC norms. Explaining the exact reason, a bench of Chief Justice S Manikumar and Justice Shaji P Chaly said regulations of the UGC that mandate that a list of three or more candidates be forwarded to the Chancellor for the appointment was not followed in the case of Dr K Riji John being appointed as VC of KUFOS, as stated in a report by PTI.

The Chancellor can initiate the process of forming a search committee to select a new VC, said the court. It also stressed that the selection of VC should follow the UGC norms strictly. The order came on two pleas challenging the appointment of John. The detailed high court order is not yet available.

Additionally, the order clears Governor Arif Mohammed Khan's recent move seeking John's registration on the same after the apex court had held that as per UGC norms, the search committee constituted by the state should have recommended a panel of not less than three suitable people.

Further, considering the SC's ruling that came while setting aside the appointment of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University VC, a show-cause notice was sent by the Governor to John asking why he should be allowed to continue as VC, as stated in a report by PTI.