On Monday, November 14, while launching the scheme 'Viveka', Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai informed that thousands of school classrooms will be constructed under the newly launched Viveka scheme and will be painted saffron in colour, a move which he defended. Under this scheme, as many as 7,601 classrooms are proposed to be constructed across the state, as stated in a report by PTI.

This scheme was launched by the chief minister while laying the foundation stone in Government Higher Primary School at Madiyal in Kalaburagi district. When asked to comment on the controversy which rose due to colour-coding classrooms with saffron, the CM said, "What's wrong to have saffron colour? There's saffron colour in the (national) tricolour. Swami Vivekananda himself used to wear saffron robe". He went on to say, "They (Congress) aren't interested in the comprehensive development of education."

Further, the CM opined, "Naming schools after Swami Vivekananda will help children draw inspiration from him and a good atmosphere will be created in schools." There is a tendency to create controversy on any progressive changes made, he added.

Supporting the move, School Education Minister BC Nagesh said, "We have left the decision to architects. The government does not decide on what kind of paint, window, door and steps (are to be done). We will take a decision on what they (architects) say."

"Some people have allergy towards (saffron) colour," he stressed. Further, questioning Congress, the minister said, "I want to ask them, there is saffron colour in their (party) flag. Why did you keep it? Remove it," as stated in a report by PTI.