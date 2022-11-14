Amidst the ongoing protests against Haryana’s bond policy, MBBS students from all medical colleges in the state are expected to gather in front of the Rohtak University at the Dean/Director’s tomorrow, November 15, at 10 am to continue their protest. Several medical students took to Twitter to share this information and show solidarity with the protesting students.

The Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) too extended support to the doctors. “FORDA stands with all the medical colleges of Haryana in this invocation. Hope the impurities of atrocious bond policy are washed out with this solicitation of the ‘deaf’ Haryana govt not paying any heed to their demands,” they stated in a tweet.

To recall, the Haryana medical students have been protesting against the state government’s new bond policy, which would oblige those enrolled in government medical colleges to pay a bond of Rs 10 lakh a year, in addition to their tuition. This policy is a part of the controversial policy that the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Haryana, published in the 2020 Gazette.

Now, the students are demanding that the government slash the bond amount to Rs 5 lakh from Rs 40 lakh and the mandatory service period of seven years to one year. They also asked the state to prohibit banks from interfering with the bond policy and demanded that the agreement remains between the state government and the students.