Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2023 registration deadline has been extended till November 18. Consortium of National Law Universities has extended the registration deadline once again. Also, All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2023 registration deadline has been extended till November 20, as stated in a report by The Hindustan Times.

CLAT is conducted for admission to Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) law courses at 22 NLUs across the country. The test is scheduled to be conducted on December 18.

Steps to register for the test:

1. Visit the official website — consortiumofnlus.ac.in

2. Select CLAT 2023 option on the homepage

3. Register and generate a password

4. Login with the necessary credentials

5. Fill out the application form

6. Upload documents

7. Submit and pay the fee

8. Download for future reference

The candidates are instructed to check the website for any queries regarding sample questions, information bulletin and other details regarding the exam. CLAT is held by the Consortium of NLUs.