The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has reopened the Choice Filling and Choice Locking options for the Mop-Up Round of NEET PG 2022 Counselling till November 16. A notice in this regard, issued today, November 14, is available on the official MCC website — mcc.nic.in.

As per the notice, "In view of the directions of Hon’ble Supreme Court of India in Contempt Petition No. 671 of 2022 (Dy. No. 35224/2022), all states and Union Territories have to complete second round of state counselling by 06:00 PM on 16th Nov 2022 and submit the data on the same day to the Medical Counselling Committee for the purpose of uploading the data. Hence, the competent authority has decided to reopen the Choice Filling for Mop Up Round of PG Counselling 2022."

The notice further mentions the extended schedule for the Choice Filling and Locking options. The last date to fill choices is now 5 PM on November 16 (Tuesday). And the Choice Locking option will be activated from 2-5 PM on November 16. Candidates who wish to edit their choices can also do so by selecting the 'Choice Unlock' option.

Candidates who want to check the notice themselves need to follow these steps:

1. Visit the official MCC website — mcc.nic.in.

2. Select the PG Medical Counselling link.

3. On the right-hand side of the screen, find the 'News & Events' section.

4. Click on the 'Notice for reopening of Choice Filling for Mop Up Round' link.