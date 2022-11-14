It's Children's Day today! It is also India's first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's birth anniversary. As grown-up adults, we might not celebrate or take part in celebrations, but in this fast-paced world, it is vital to understand the importance of the day and share this with others.

In childhood, while celebrating this day, our younger selves would cherish attending schools for celebrations, enjoying the acts and performances put up by the teachers and the sweets shared. The teachers would also stage a skit, wherein, they would essay the roles of their students. So, what do today's students think about their future and what importance do they ascribe to Children's Day?

Eminent heads of different educational institutions and students share their thoughts with EdexLive.

Children are the backbone of any country or society. Indian society is especially banking on children. We live in a country where there is tradition as well as modern scientific growth and it is important that children these days know the importance and understand both. It is important that on this day, we realise that certificates are not just enough for a student to excel in life, it is important for them to develop their skills and they should learn to ask questions. Asking questions is what will help them grow and build a better future for themselves and the country.

Children’s Day is a day that just reminds us about the significance of the values that we impart to the future of our country. It is important that they have a social responsibility and the necessary social skills to educate themselves in the world. Although mobile phones have been a menace in today’s world, students can use it as a tool. It is beneficial if utilised properly.

It is important that students have a stimulating environment and they should be given the freedom to analyse everything on their own. It is also important that they acquire the necessary skills, which is important. Skills are as important as knowledge and I think Children's Day should be a day on which people understand these important things and give the children an opportunity to participate in every manner so that they are not 'one of the crowd' and become 'the one in a crowd'. This day should be a day of encouraging them to learn and grow.

Syed Aniul Hasan, Vice-Chancellor,

Maulana Azad National Urdu University, Hyderabad

On Children's Day, I hope that parents, instead of holding children back, should just let them be so that children learn how to survive and tackle hardships on their own.

Professor Bhima Bhukya

Principal, Nizam College, Hyderabad

Every year, with tremendous excitement, Children's Day is celebrated in every school and institution in India to honour this innocent phase of our lives. Children's Day seeks to make every child feel unique and to guarantee their fundamental right to an education. I think the purpose of this day is to make them feel loved and important.

I remember this was always a special day for us at school as our teachers used to dress up in fancy clothes and perform on the stage to entertain us.

The responsibility falls upon us to take care of our inner child and make them as happy as we can.

Neethika C Reddy, Student,

St Francis College for Women, Begumpet

Well, Children's Day was something we always looked forward to when we were kids. Back then, it was mostly about the celebrations and the gifts we got in school. But as I grew up and we could no longer celebrate Children's Day, I realised its importance.



Children are the future and they must be protected at all costs. In this fast-paced society, where there are numerous evils, it is essential that children's innocence must be protected and celebrated at the same time. We must celebrate what they are, what they will be and hope they can be whatever we could not be.

In our nation, where child abuse and child labour are common, every child should know that they are cherished and valued regardless of their differences. As they become adults, there will be many struggles awaiting them so we must give them a chance to cherish their childhood to its full extent.

Dhikshitha Yadav,

Siva Sivani Degree College, Kompally

Children's Day is celebrated on November 14 every year, on the birth anniversary of the first Prime Minister of India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, who was known to have been fond of children.

Children's Day has great significance, it is a day to create awareness among people about the importance of education and the rights of children.



"Children are like buds in a garden and should be carefully and lovingly nurtured, as they are the future of the nation and the citizens of tomorrow," said Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and adhering to his words, it is necessary that children these days are given opportunities to achieve their dreams and we must help them grow to their full potential in the future.

As children are the future of the country, we can use this day to spread awareness on imparting them with the social skills and knowledge that will make them empowered in the future.

Vasisht Goud Varada

Keshav Memorial Institute of Technology, Hyderabad