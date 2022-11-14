The final allotment list for Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) will be released today, November 14. Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education will release the list for admission to MBA and MCA courses.

Once the list is out, candidates can check it and report to the college from November 15.

Steps to check the final allotment list:

1. Visit the official website — icet-sche.aptonline.in

2. Select the link for the final allotment list

3. Login with the necessary credentials application number, date of birth

4. The list will appear on the screen

5. Download it for future reference

Criteria for MBA and MCA:

For MBA, a candidate needs to qualify for a three-year degree with Math as one of the subjects in SSC (Secondary School Certificate). The candidates should have 50 per cent marks in the qualifying exam for unreserved categories and 45 per cent for reserved categories.

For MCA, a candidate should qualify BCA - Bachelor of Computer Applications or have a bachelor's degree in Computer Science Engineering or any other equivalent degree. Candidates should secure 50 per cent marks in the qualifying exam for unreserved categories and 45 per cent for reserved categories.