The application process for the first round of NEET UG counselling will be closed by the Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) today, November 14. Those candidates who are willing to take admission in Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy (AYUSH) courses register now. The desired candidates are directed to apply via the official website aaccc.gov.in, as stated in a report by The Hindustan Times.

For courses, BAMS (Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery), BUMS (Bachelor in Unani Medicine and Surgery), BSMS (Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery) and BHMS (Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery), the AACCC NEET UG counselling is conducted. The committee conducts counselling for 15% of all India quota seats and seats of central and deemed universities, among others. For state quota AYUSH counselling, candidates need to apply to their respective state counselling authorities.

Schedule of AACCC NEET UG counselling

November 14: First round registration and fee payment

November 17: Seat allotment result

November 18 to 24: Reporting for admission

December 1: Second round followed by mop-up