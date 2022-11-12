On Friday, November 11, Kerala Sports Minister V Abdurahiman inaugurated the 'Goal Project', an initiative under the Kerala government to provide basic football training for five lakh students across the state. The project, a special programme jointly conducted by the State Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs and the Sports Council, was held at Kadayiruppu Higher Secondary School in the district, as stated in a report by PTI.

In a release, the Sports Directorate said, "In the first phase, one lakh students will be given training for 10 days at 1,000 centres." Moreover, as a part of the project, 100 students who excel in the basic training will get international-level training from foreign coaches, the Minister said.

Kerala Blasters player Mohammed Sahal attending the event said, "This project is essential for the growth of football in the state." Meanwhile, during the event, the Minister felicitated renowned football coach Rufus D'souza (90), who still provides training even at this age.

Kunnathunadu MLA PV Sreenijin presided over the function, which was also attended by Sports Council President Mercy Kuttan and former Indian player PP Thobias among others.

Football craze in Kerala

While in most parts of India, fans go crazy for cricket, Kerala is known for its unmatched passion for football. Recently, massive cutouts of Neymar, Ronaldo and Messi were spotted on a local river. This even got FIFA's attention!

Posting a picture of it, FIFA's official Twitter handle tweeted, "#FIFAWorldCup fever has hit Kerala