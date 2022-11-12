On November 12, Saturday, the CPI(M) led government in Kerala sent its ordinance to remove Governor Arif Mohammed Khan from the post of Chancellor of universities in the state to Raj Bhavan for approval. This step was taken days after the cabinet made a decision in this regard, as stated in a report by PTI.

Sources at Raj Bhavan confirmed that the ordinance to replace the Governor as Chancellor of Universities and appoint eminent academicians in that post has reached for the assent of Arif Mohammed Khan.

However, some sources opine that it is unlikely for Governor to promulgate the ordinance soon as the tussle between him and the state government over the issue has not yet been settled. On Wednesday, November 9, the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government decided to issue an ordinance which was opposed by both Congress and BJP parties. This decision of the cabinet is aimed at turning universities in Kerala into "Communist centres", both parties alleged.

The move comes amidst the government's ongoing tussle with Khan over the functioning of universities, including the appointment of Vice-Chancellors, in the state and its announcement that it will come out with an ordinance to replace him with eminent academicians at the helm of varsities in Kerala.

Late last month, the Governor ordered the dismissal of VCs of nine state universities, stating that their appointment was illegal. He had then asked them to issue a show cause notice regarding their appointment. This came after the Supreme Court directed that the appointment of the VC of the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University was illegal as it did not comply with the norms of the University Grants Commission (UGC) requiring the selection of the VC amidst three to five recommendations from a search-cum-selection panel.