The registration deadline for the July 2022 admissions session of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has been extended again. The official IGNOU Twitter handle posted saying, “The last date of “Fresh Admission for PG and UG Programme, both for Online and ODL mode ( except certificate and semester-based Programme) has been extended till 15th November 2022”.

This is not the first time that the deadline is postponed. Earlier, the deadline was extended to October 10, followed by another extension to October 20, then October 27, October 31 and November 7. Now, the candidates have time till November 15 to register for admissions.

Steps to register:

1. Go to the official website — ignou.ac.in

2. Choose the alerts option on the homepage

3. Select the link available for fresh admissions for the July 2022 session

4. A new page appears. Select the link based on your mode of the programme, either ODL/distance or online programme

5. Login with the necessary credentials or if you are a first-time visitor, register yourselves

6. In the application form, fill all the required personal details and education qualifications

7. Click on submit

8. Pay the fees