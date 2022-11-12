Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, on Friday, November 11, said that education is the only weapon that helps one overcome challenges in the competitive world. The CM was speaking at a programme organised at Sri Venkateswara Vignan Mandri in Guntur to mark National Education Day and Minorities Welfare Day. Hailing the contribution of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, the first Education Minister of the country whose birth anniversary is celebrated as National Education Day, he said Azad’s birth anniversary is also being celebrated as Minorities Welfare Day in Andhra Pradesh since 2008 after the then Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy took a decision to this effect.

The CM went on to highlight the importance of education and spoke of the measures taken by his government to improve the quality of education in the state. “Our government has laid more emphasis on education. We want to ensure a better future for children. Hence, we have introduced English-medium education in government schools,” he explained, according to a report by TNIE.

Mentioning the request for the removal of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) pass norm as one of the eligibility criteria to avail of the YSR Shadi Tohfa scheme, he said, “If the provision of Class X pass is exempted, there will be a setback. My intention is that Muslim students should study for their bright future.” He added, “If my father took two steps for minorities' welfare, I am ready to take four steps to ensure their betterment."

The YSR Shadi Tohfa scheme was launched in October this year in a bid to prevent school dropouts among students of eligible age who got married. The scheme gives incentives for these individuals for continuing their education. Under this scheme, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and minorities receive Rs 1 lakh, whereas Backward Classes receive Rs 50,000. In the case of inter-caste marriages, the AP government gives individuals Rs 1.2 lakh to complete their education. Disabled persons receive Rs 1.5 lakh under this scheme.