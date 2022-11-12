Few more hours left to register for Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2023. Tomorrow, November 13 is the last day to register for CLAT 2023. Candidates who haven't registered yet can visit the official website of the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs), consortiumofnlus.ac.in, to register, as stated in a report by The Hindustan Times.

CLAT is conducted for admission to Undergraduate (UG) and PostGraduate (PG) law courses at 22 NLUs across the country. The test is scheduled to be conducted on December 18.

Steps to register for the test:

1. Visit the official website — consortiumofnlus.ac.in

2. Select CLAT 2023 option on the homepage

3. Register and generate a password

4. Login with the necessary credentials

5. Fill out the application form

6. Upload documents

7. Submit and pay the fee

8. Download for future reference

The candidates are instructed to check the website for any queries regarding sample questions, information bulletin and other details regarding the exam. CLAT is held by the Consortium of NLUs.