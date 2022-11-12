The Calcutta High Court on Friday, November 11, disposed of a bunch of petitions involving parents of students and 145 schools with regard to fees for online classes during the COVID-19 pandemic, as the disputes have been virtually resolved or narrowed down to a great extent.

As per a report by PTI, a Division Bench comprising justices IP Mukerji and Moushumi Bhattacharya directed that in case of any dispute relating to the recovery of outstanding fees of any student by the educational institutions may be resolved through a civil remedy. The court directed that such disputes be resolved "without the institution taking any coercive step against the student by expelling him/her from the school or withholding his/her certificate, mark sheet, admit card, promotion, appearance in examination etc.," reported PTI.

The court was considering a PIL filed in this matter and several other petitions filed during the COVID-19 pandemic, where parents prayed for a reduction in school fees since classes were being conducted online owning to the pandemic. The high court had, on October 13, 2020, directed that the schools and other educational institutions could only charge fees for essential services rendered online, with 20% deduction in tuition fees.