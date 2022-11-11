Two groups of students in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) clashed near Narmada Hostel over a personal issue on Thursday evening, November 10, said an official. While no official complaint has been filed yet, the local police said that they are enquiring about the matter.

Several videos of students carrying sticks and stones were doing the rounds yesterday evening on social media. One of the posts claimed that the security guards outside JNU prevented people from going in, claiming that there had been a clash inside.

It was at around 5.00 pm that the Delhi police received a call about a few students fighting near the Narmada hostel on campus. Teams were sent to control the situation, and Manoj C, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) said that they received two Medico-Legal Certificates (MLC) from students who were taken to the hospital after the clash.

"On reaching the spot, it was revealed that there was a quarrel in two groups of JNU students over a personal issue which led to the fight among them," said the DCP. "The police have not received any complaint in connection with the fight. As and when a complaint is received, necessary legal action will be taken," he added.