The third round of seat allocation for undergraduate admission (UG) by Delhi University (DU) is on Sunday, November 13. This was mentioned in a press note released by DU Registrar Vikas Gupta on November 11. "In the third round of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS), admission will be done to all supernumerary quotas, including ECA, sports, CW (children and widows of armed forces), and Kashmiri Migrants (KM), along with regular admissions," the note read.

Initially, the third round of seat allocation was scheduled to begin on Thursday, November 10. But the university announced on Wednesday, November 9, that it had been rescheduled. Following this, DU announced today, November 11, that the round will begin at 5 pm on Sunday and will conclude on November 20.

A senior university official said that the rescheduling has been done as the varsity needed some time to prepare the list for admissions for all supernumerary seats like those under economically weaker section (EWS) and sports categories. Meanwhile, the Registrar also announced that on November 20, the first spot allocation round for UG programmes will begin with the university announcing the number of vacant seats. So far, two rounds of seat allocations have been concluded.

Moreover, more than 15,500 students have been admitted to undergraduate courses across Delhi University colleges in the second round of seat allocation, a senior varsity official said. While over 30,500 students allotted courses across DU colleges have frozen their seats, as many as 23,000 candidates opted for the upgradation of seats after the second merit list, the official added. During the mid-entry for fresh applicants, the varsity received 1,008 entries. It was on September 12 that the admission process started.