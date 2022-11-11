A WhatsApp message sent to parents by a private school on the Puducherry-Viluppuram (Tamil Nadu) highway left the recipients bewildered. The message reportedly said that students in Classes I-VI must wear diapers to school from Thursday to Saturday, reported TNIE.

On condition of anonymity, a parent told TNIE that she received the message on Wednesday afternoon, November 9, and there was no context to it. "I was puzzled because my daughter is only in kindergarten. We reached out to teachers but didn't get an explanation," she said.

When contacted by TNIE, a teacher from the school said, "We are training the students for a sports competition that will be held in a few days. But due to the rains, they have been taking frequent breaks during practice sessions. To prevent this, we asked them to wear diapers."

The teacher added that the circular wasn't meant for students in Classes I-VI. "It was a mistake. The circular was meant for kindergarten students. We only wanted the kids to wear diapers during the practice sessions, after which sanitation workers would remove them."

The mistake led to an inspection at the school after a complaint regarding the message was sent to the Chief Educational Officer on Thursday, November 10. "The school didn't ask children from primary classes to wear diapers. The message was found to be a mistake," official sources told TNIE.