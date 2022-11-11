The orange alert for rains in Chennai has brought a long weekend for schools in the city, along with five other districts in Tamil Nadu. The Tamil Nadu School Education Department has declared a holiday for schools and colleges in Chennai and five other districts on Friday and Saturday (November 11 and 12) following the heavy rain forecast. Holidays have been declared for educational institutions in Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Vellore and Ranipet districts after the IMD forecast of heavy rains.

According to a report by IANS, the weather department has also issued a red alert for Ranipet, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts for November 11. A red alert was issued in Dindigul, Theni and the Nilgiris districts on November 12. This is following a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours and heavy to very heavy rains and extremely heavy rains are likely in some places of these districts on November 11 and 12.

Chennai city and surrounding areas are expected to receive thunderstorms and lighting along with heavy to very heavy rains in the next 48 hours and an orange alert has been issued for the city. Following the incessant rains, several suburbs of Chennai including Iyyappanthangal, Porur and Mangad are inundated with water following the release of water from Chembarambakkam lake.