Admit cards for the National Means and Merit Scholarship (NMMS) exam 2022 are out. The Haryana Board of School Education (BSEH) released them today, November 11. Candidates who registered for the exam can now download their admit cards. The exam is being conducted by BSEH, as stated in a report by The Indian Express.

Steps to download the admit cards:

1. Visit the official website — bseh.org.in.

2. Select the NMMS admit card link on the homepage.

3. A new page will appear. Select ‘Download NMMS AdmitCard’.

4. Login with your name, mobile number or Aadhaar card number.

5. Your admit card will appear on the screen. Download for future reference.

Who is eligible for the exam? Students studying in Class VIII in government/aided schools of the state who have passed the Class VII examination from affiliated schools are eligible for the exam. Also, the student's parents' total annual income should not cross more than Rs 3,50,001. Following these, candidates selected at the district level from the NMMS 2022 exam will be given scholarships based on the quota of the district.