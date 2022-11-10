On November 9, the University of Allahabad took to Twitter to share the counselling schedule for Bachelor of Arts (BA) admissions 2022-23. The notice released read, "The Online Counselling and admission for the Undergraduate course (BA) of the University of Allahabad will start from November 11, 2022."

How to register?

1. Visit the official website www.allduniv.ac.in or www.ecounselling.in

2. Click on the link that says CUET-UG/PG/Professional courses counselling 2022

3. Register with the necessary credentials

Important dates and timings to remember

Uploading of documents: Between 9 am on November 11, 2022 and 11.30 am on November 12

Verification of documents: From 11.30 am to 5.00 pm on November 12

Fee payment: Between 5 pm on November 12 and 5 pm on November 13

As per the notice, the original scanned copies required are:

1. Admit Card & Score Card - NTA-2022

2. Marksheet and Certificate of High School (10th)

3. Marksheet and Certificate of Intermediate (12th)

4. Transfer/Migration Certificate

5. Undertaking for Gap year. (If applicable)

6. Recent Caste Certificate (OBC/SC/ST) of Central Govt.

7. Economically Weaker Section (EWS) Certificate

8. Aadhar Card

9. Anti-Ragging Undertaking

Further, the notice mentioned that, "Admission shall be strictly on the basis of merit and subject to availability of seats."