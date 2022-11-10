The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the provisional key for Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2022 for postgraduate (PG) and PhD admissions. Along with this, NTA also released candidates' question papers with recorded responses for various subjects.

Those candidates who are not satisfied with the provisional answer key are allowed to challenge it in the online mode only. The duration for the answer key challenge is from November 9, 2022 to 5 pm on November 11. Candidates who are willing to challenge any answer key can do so by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question. The deadline for fee payment is 11.50 pm on November 11 2022.

"No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The Challenges will be accepted only through website," the notice read. Further, briefing on the process of what happens after challenging the answer key, the notice read, "Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly."

What about the results? "Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final. No challenge will be accepted after 11 November 2022 (after 05:00 PM)," it added.

Steps to challenge the answer key

1. Open the answer key challenge page on website — https://ntaexam2022.cbtexam.in/CandidateKeyChallenge/LoginPage.aspx

2. Login with your form number and date of birth

3. A welcome window will appear. Choose the option to download the response sheet and interim answer keys for your concerned subject

4. Further, to challenge an answer key click on “Add challenge" on the welcome window

5. Key challenge form will be displayed

6. Select the question Id from the drop-down menu

7. Select the appropriate nature of the challenge

8. Upload supporting documents

9. Click on ‘Click here to Pay Fee’

10. Pay the fee