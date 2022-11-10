The Medical Counselling Committee has further extended the schedule for the Mop-Up Round of NEET PG the All India Quota (AIQ) Counselling. Fresh dates were announced today, November 10, in a notice by the MCC. The window for fresh registration and payment of the application fee has been extended up to November 13. Students can pay the fee up until 3 pm on November 13. The option to lock their choices will be open up until 11:55 pm on November 13.

With the MCC having commenced the Mop-up Round of the NEET PG counselling, NEET PG aspirants have been demanding a stay on the results of the AIQ Mop-Up Rounds, considering delays for various reasons in the state counselling. Ideally, experts suggest that State Counselling Rounds should be interspersed between the AIQ Rounds, for example, AIQ Round 1 followed by State Rounds 1 and 2 and then AIQ Round 2, and then the Mop-Up Rounds.

The Supreme Court is hearing a plea demanding a stay on the release of the results for the Mop-Up Round of counselling for the All-India Quota seats by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) in light of the delay in the State Counselling Rounds in multiple states. The Supreme Court issued notices to 11 states and Union Territories, including Karnataka and Bihar on the delay in the completion of Round 2 of the State Counselling and directed them to wrap up Round 2 by November 16. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for tomorrow, November 11.