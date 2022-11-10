On Wednesday, November 9, Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) issued a notification for conducting the second phase of web-counselling for allotment of vacant Post Graduate (PG) Dental seats under Management Quota (MQ1 and MQ 2 (NRI)) after the first phase of counselling for the academic year 2022-23. These admissions into PG Dental courses are for affiliated private dental colleges in Telangana State including Army Dental College, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Who are eligible to register? Those whose names are notified in the provisional final merit list of Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) admissions under the Management Quota are eligible to avail this option. Additionally, those candidates who were allotted MDS seats in the first phase of counselling and joined the course are also eligible.

Moreover, as per the candidates' registration and eligibility for MQ-1 & MQ-2 (NRI) categories, candidates' names mentioned in the provisional final merit can exercise the web option from 6 am to 6 pm on November 10. Also, candidates will have to exercise web options for MDS seats as per their priority of course and colleges through https://pvttsmds.tsche.in and allotments will be done accordingly.

Rithika Chengal's case

On Wednesday, November 9, the Telangana High Court directed KNRUHS to consider Rithika Chengal's case for the management quota MBBS admissions process for the academic year 2022-2023.

A two-judge panel of Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili and Justice Namavarapu Rajeshwar Rao instructed the University to issue the necessary orders without waiting for the court order. Further, the petitioner's attorney, V Raghunath, told the court, that a number of obstacles prevented her from submitting her application in the allotted period. Technical difficulties shouldn't hinder a student's career because the petitioner is a deserving student, he added.

As per the university's standing counsel, the institution would take the petitioner's representation into account and issue the proper instructions. Therefore, the panel deposed the case, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.