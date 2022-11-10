The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has advanced the schedule for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Postgraduation (NEET PG) in accordance with the Supreme Court's directions.

As per the fresh notice by the KEA, PG Dental aspirants are required to submit their original documents by November 13 instead of the earlier deadline of November 15. Further, candidates for PG Medical and Dental courses can make modifications to their choices up until 10.00 am on November 15. The KEA has also announced that the seat allottment result for the NEET PG state counselling Round 2 will be announced on November 16. Students are required to pay their fees by November 18, and the final date to report at the allotted college is November 19 before 5.30 pm.

In Karnataka, the seat allotment result for Round One was released on November 2. The counselling was delayed in the state as it was put on hold by the Karnataka High Court after the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA), which conducts the counselling in the state, reduced the quota for in-service candidates from 30% to 15%. The Karnataka High Court then quashed the state government order, following which a fresh seat matrix was released by the KEA with 20% of the government seats reserved for in-service candidates.

The Supreme Court is hearing a plea demanding a stay on the release of the results for the Mop-Up round of counselling for the All-India Quota seats by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) in light of the delay in the state counselling rounds in multiple states. The Supreme Court issued notices to 11 states and Union Territories, including Karnataka and Bihar on the delay in the completion of Round 2 of the state counselling, and directed them to wrap up Round 2 by November 16. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for tomorrow, November 11.