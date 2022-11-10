The Indian Railway is planning to ferry over 2,000 students from across many universities of Tamil Nadu to Varanasi as part of the Modi government's programme to rediscover the centuries-old bond of knowledge and ancient civilisational linkage between Kashi and the southern state. Sources in the Railways on late Wednesday evening, November 9, told The New Indian Express that the national transporters are working to arrange special coaches for the students, selected across various streams and backgrounds to come to Varanasi under the Kashi Tamil Programme. "This month-long 'Kashi Tamil Sangam' programme is slated to be held in Varanasi from November 16 to December 19. Under this initiative, the students will participate in interactive sessions, debates and seminars on the ancient and traditional links between the two religious and social cultures," sources in the Railways told TNIE.

On November 9, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan went to Varanasi and reviewed the preparations for the Kashi Tamil Sangam. On the same day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to say that he was particularly enthusiastic about the Kashi-Tamil Sangam programme. "The Kashi Tamil Sangam is a programme I am particularly enthusiastic about. It will be a celebration of the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat and will also celebrate the beautiful Tamil Language as well as culture," PM Modi tweeted.

Official sources told TNIE that around 200-210 people from different parts of Tamil Nadu are expected to come to Varanasi for a period of eight days for familiarisation with Kashi and its religious and historic grandeur. As many as 12 such groups are to be formed for visiting Kashi within a month and the entire cost of the tours of students from TN's various universities will be borne by the Modi government's education department.