On November 9, several Delhi University (DU) teachers staged a protest demanding the regularisation of ad-hoc and temporary teachers. The protest was organised at the DU's Arts faculty by the Academic for Action and Development Delhi Teachers' Association (AADTA), AAP's teachers' wing, as stated in a report by PTI.

Currently, DU has over 4,200 ad-hoc teachers in 66 colleges. It's been several months that the teachers are protesting demanding that all ad-hoc and temporary teachers in the university be absorbed for regular duties. Protesting teachers held placards and raised slogans demanding to stop the displacement of teachers.

Extending its solidarity with the ad-hoc teachers who are having "sleepless nights despite contributing their blood and soil for the excellence of DU", AADTA said, "Our AC (Academic Council) and EC (Executive Council) members have raised the voice for absorption in every meeting of EC and AC, sat in the well of the houses to press for it but the administrations remained brazen in their proclamation of the displacements in case of interviews."

"We are committed to resisting this mindset and scheming for displacements with our firm support to DUTA resolution for absorption," the statement read.