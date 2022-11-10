Today, November 10, Delhi University (DU) issued a statement informing that the third round of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) has been postponed. Earlier, it was scheduled to begin today. In an official statement, the varsity said, the new schedule will be announced on Friday, November 11, as stated in a report by PTI.

As per an official notice issued by DU's Dean of Admission Haneet Gandhi, the allocation-cum-admission to the third round of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) has been postponed. "We are taking admission for all supernumerary seats in this round. However, the trials under various categories concluded very recently. So a little more time was needed to finalise the list that is why this rescheduling has been done," the Dean told PTI.

Further, the dean said the list has been delayed for one or two days and not more than that. Moreover, two rounds of seat allocations have been concluded. Out of the 70,000 UG seats DU has to offer, as many as 61,500 students have been admitted to the university so far.

Additionally, more than 15,500 students have been admitted to undergraduate courses across Delhi University colleges in the second round of seat allocation, a senior varsity official said. While over 30,500 students allotted courses across DU colleges have frozen their seats, as many as 23,000 candidates opted for the upgradation of seats after the second merit list, the official added.

During the mid-entry for fresh applicants, the varsity received 1,008 entries. It was on September 12 that the admission process started which is being conducted in three phases: application process, preference filling and seat allotment-cum-admission.

Moreover, this year, DU is following Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores for admitting students. On September 12, the university released the CSAS, its admission-cum-allocation policy.