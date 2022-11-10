An update on the National Exit Test (NExT) is expected soon from the National Medical Commission (NMC). Official sources with the Union Health Ministry confirmed the development to ANI and said that a decision on the same was taken after a high-level meeting held in the Union Health Ministry with senior health officials today, November 10.

The National Exit Test was proposed by the NMC to replace the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Postgraduation (NEET PG) and the Foreign Medical Graduates Exam (FMGE) as the single qualifying exam for PG doctors in India. According to sources who spoke to ANI, the exam is set to be scheduled in December 2023.

The NMC Act stated that it will be a common final-year exam for MBBS graduates for admission into PG courses and a screening test for students who completed their undergraduate medical education abroad and wish to practice Medicine in India. The MBBS students from the 2019-2020 batch will be eligible for the NExT test which is likely to be held in December 2023, ANI reported.

Sources told ANI that a notification from the NMC regarding the conduct of the exam is expected soon. According to the NMC Act, the exam was to be conducted for admissions into the academic year 2023 in January next year. "It's likely that the test will be conducted under the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi and the matter is still under discussion. The admission to PG Medical courses will be based on the marks obtained in the NExT exam. NEET PG 2023 could be the very last edition of the National Eligibility Cumulative Entrance Test Postgraduate," reported ANI, quoting official sources from the NMC.