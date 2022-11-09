Seven senior MBBS students of Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore, Tamil Nadu, were suspended by the college management after they subjected juniors to ragging. A first-year MBBS student had shared the video on social media in which he and other batch mates were being ragged by seniors, as stated in a report by IANS.



The video, which went viral, showed the juniors being made to kneel in the mud outside the college hostel and water sprayed from a hose on them, as per IANS. The junior students were made to do some physical activity in the mud even as water was being sprayed on them. One of them told media persons at Vellore in Tamil Nadu that they were subjected to physical and sexual abuse.



The social media post of the first-year MBBS student was tweeted by a doctor and this went viral, leading to the management taking action against the senior students. Seven senior students were suspended from the college and the management has initiated a further probe into their activities.