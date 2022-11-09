To improve placement scenarios in government arts and science colleges and to make students more employable, the state higher education department in Tamil Nadu has chalked out a roadmap that includes a complete revamping of the curriculum and implementation of the Naan Mudhalvan scheme in the colleges, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.



According to senior officials in the higher education department, the Tamil Nadu State Council for Higher Education (TANSCHE) has started work on overhauling the syllabus of the government arts and science colleges in collaboration with industry experts. And the new curriculum is likely to be implemented next academic year. "The existing syllabus has become obsolete now. Though campus placements happen every year in government colleges and few of them like Presidency College report placements of 80 per cent of students, however, things can be much better. Our students have potential and with changes in the syllabus and enhancing their skills we can help them in finding better jobs," said a higher education official, as per TNIE.



TANSCHE officials held elaborate meetings with industry experts about current market demand and the skills they are looking for. And on the basis of their recommendations, changes in the curriculum are being made. "The new syllabus will have more elective subjects so that students can study courses on technical skills along with their core subject," said an official in the higher education department. The department also has plans to implement the Naan Mudhalvan scheme in arts and science colleges in the next two to three months. The scheme has already been implemented in Engineering colleges.



Skills that will be beneficial for arts and science college students will be mapped and students will be encouraged to enroll in these courses. Officials said online courses and blended courses, with both online and offline content, are available in the Naan Mudhalvan portal. Apart from the modern emerging technical programmes, the portal would also provide them the opportunity to learn Cambridge English course, technical skills and provide them inputs and training to crack the competitive exams.