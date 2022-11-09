The Supreme Court on Monday, November 7, directed the organising Chairperson of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023 to file an affidavit with details regarding the status of the admission process, informing whether there are any vacant seats. The judgment came after petitioners submitted that while they were allotted provisional admission in IIT Gandhinagar, they couldn't participate in further rounds of seat allocation due to technical glitches, according to LiveLaw.



According to a report by LiveLaw, the order was given in response to a Bombay High Court judgment that dismissed the petition filed by JEE aspirants who secured seats at IIT Gandhinagar after first round of counselling, but were not allowed to participate in subsequent rounds as they failed to deposit the acceptance fee.



The Bench comprising Justice DY Chandrachud and Hima Kohli, at the outset, did not want to interfere and asked the petitioners to prepare for the next academic session, as per LiveLaw. However, the counsel appearing for the petitioners pleaded that this year is their last opportunity as they have exhausted the earlier two attempts, according to the report.



In response to the counsel's submission that no seats were left vacant in any of the IITs in which the petitioners are seeking admission, the top court requested the aforementioned details in an affidavit, as per LiveLaw. The petitioners had earlier approached Bombay High Court for permission to participate in the fourth, fifth and sixth rounds of seat allocation.



The court dismissed the petition on the grounds that the petitioners had time from September 23 to September 26 to make the deposit or exercise their rights to seek remedy, in case of technical glitch, within a span of three days but they didn't, according to LiveLaw.