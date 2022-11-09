The registration for the Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) and Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) 2023 without a late fee will end today, November 9. Candidates who wish to apply for this examination can apply through the official websites and apply by today. The link to the official website for the CEED examination is www.ceed.iitb.ac.in/2023 and the UCEED examination is www.uceed.iitb.ac.in/2023.

The candidates are requested to check the information bulletin or important dates section regularly on the official website for updates about the exam. The candidates can also register for the examination by paying late fees from November 10 to 16. The CEED and the UCEED examinations are scheduled to be held on January 22, 2023. The exams will be held in a single shift from 9 am to 12 pm.

The CEED examination is held for admission to MDes (Master of Design) and PhD programmes offered by institutes such as IISc Bangalore, IITs at Bombay, Delhi, Hyderabad, Guwahati, Kanpur, Roorkee and so on. The UCEED examination is held for admission into the Bachelor of Design (BDes) programme at IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad and IIITDM Jabalpur. Students who have passed Class XII (or equivalent) in 2022, or appearing in 2023, in any stream (Science, Commerce, or Arts & Humanities) are eligible to appear for UCEED 2023.