As many as 19 Indian universities feature amongst the top 200 universities in the QS Asia Universities Ranking with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay once again topping the list with the 40th rank this year.



This is the highest number of Indian universities ever, making it to the top 200 list in the QS Asia Universities Rankings, as stated in a report by ANI. Moreover, there are eight Indian Universities in the top 200 of the QS Asia Rankings which have improved their rankings as compared to last year.



Top ranked universities

QS Asia Universities Ranking, 2023 were released on Tuesday, November 8 by the International Ranking agency (Quacquarelli Symonds). According to an official statement, this year, the universities which have made it to rank in the top 200 QS Asia Universities Ranking include:



IIT Bombay (40th)

IIT Delhi (46th)

Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore (52nd)

IIT Madras (53rd)

IIT Kharagpur (61st)

IIT Kanpur (66th)

University of Delhi (85th)

IIT Roorkee (114th)

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) (119th)

IIT Guwahati (124th)

VIT Vellore (173rd)

University of Calcutta (181st)

Jadavpur University (182nd)

Anna University (185th)

Chandigarh University (185th)

IIT Indore (185th)

BITS Pilani (188th)

Jamia Millia Islamia (188th)

Amity University Noida (200th)



Chandigarh University, Gharuan has secured 185th rank in Asia, 14th in India and second amongst the private universities of India. This has made it the youngest university in Asia to feature in the top 200 universities in the QS Asia Universities of Asia and the university which had the highest quantum jump of 90 positions in comparison to the QS Asia Rankings, 2022, as per ANI.



All the Indian universities which have featured in the top 200 list have improved in their Academic Reputation and the International Research Network. "The outcome of the New Education Policy launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started as more and more Indian Universities every year are now featuring in the Global Rankings. The focus of NEP 2020 is on Internationalization of Education, Improving Research and Innovation facilities, and offering entrepreneurship opportunities to the students" said Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chancellor of Chandigarh University, as per ANI.



Taking a cue from the vision of PM Modi, the Government of Gujarat has established GARIMA (Gujarat Accreditation and Ranking Institute Mechanism & Arrangement) while UP Government has established UPCRAM (Uttar Pradesh Centre for Ranking and Accreditation Mentoring).