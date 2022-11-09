Counselling for the Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has started today, November 9. Candidates who would like to apply for the TS PGECET counselling can apply through the official website —pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in.



The candidates who failed to register for counselling and did not upload the necessary certificates during Phase I and Phase II are now required to submit scanned copies of their documents that will allow them to participate in the special round of counselling. Candidates who have already completed the certificate verification in the first and second phase can directly exercise web options for the second round of counselling, as per the schedule.

The list of provisionally selected candidates will be prepared college/course wise and placed on the website by November 15, 2022, and students can report to the respective colleges from November 15 to November 19, 2022. TS PGEC and TS PGECET 2022 special round counselling are for admission into ME/M Tech/M Arch/M Pharmacy/Pharm D (PB) courses offered by various universities in Telangana.

An official notice by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education stated that all the entries should be correct for the candidates who are applying for the special round of counselling. They are responsible for any incorrect entry. All the candidates have to pay a non-refundable Processing Fee of Rs 1,200 and Rs 600 case of SC/ST candidates towards the registration/verification process which has to be paid through online payment (Credit Cards/Debit Cards/Internet Banking) in favour of ‘Secretary, TSCHE’.