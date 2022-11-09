The choice filling dates for the NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 2 have been extended by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). The last date for choice filling is now extended and candidates can fill their choices for seats by today, November 9, 11:55 pm. The choice-filling process commenced on November 4. The official notice is available on the MCC website — mcc.nic.in.



The MCC, in a notice yesterday, stated, “MCC of DGHS is in response to several E-mails to reopen the choice filling. Hence it is decided by the competent authority to extend the schedule up to 09.11.2022. The Choice Filling extended up to 11:55 P.M of 09.11.2022. Choice Locking will be made available from 03:00 P.M of 9th November 2022 up to 11:55 P.M of 09.11.2022.”



Previously, the last date for the choice filling was till November 8, 2022, and the processing for seat allotment is now from November 9 to November 10. The seat allotment results will be announced on November 11 and candidates can report to their allotted colleges from November 12 to November 18. The NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round registration process was conducted from November 3 to November 7.