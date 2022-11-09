The Supreme Court has issued directions to all states to finish the second round of National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) Counselling by November 16, 2022. Further steps of the mop-up round have been deferred till Friday, November 11, on which date directions will be issued, as per a tweet by LiveLaw.



A Bench, led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, was hearing a plea concerning the second round of NEET PG counselling which was still going on in some states, even when the mop-up round of counselling is at the verge of completion, as per LiveLaw. "It appears that above states and UTs (Assam, Bihar, West Bengal, Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka) have failed to complete the mop-up round. This has caused serious prejudice to students," the CJI stated, as per LiveLaw.



The CJI further stated that in addition to the states of Bihar and Karnataka, to whom notices were issued before, notices are to be issued to other states and UTs as well, as per LiveLaw. "To all states that have not completed the second round, this court will issue directions to finish by November 16, 2022, so that mop up can then take place," the CJI said as per LiveLaw.



Meanwhile, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the last date to apply for the NEET PG counselling 2022 mop-up round. The candidates can apply till November 10, 11 am on the website — mcc.nic.in. According to MCC, the decision to extend the schedule for mop-up round counselling was taken in light of the court proceedings in the Supreme Court.