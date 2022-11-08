The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has withdrawn 22 MBBS seats from National Eligibility-Cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2022. Candidates can view the official notice on the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.



The 22 MBBS seats have been withdrawn from the NEET UG seat matrix for Chandulal Chandrakar Memorial Government Medical College in Durg, Chhattisgarh. The seats have been withdrawn as the recognition of the college has been revoked by the National Medical Commission (NMC), as per the notice released by MCC.



The official notice by MCC stated, “It is for the information to all candidates that the following Institute has been removed from the UG Counselling 2022 as the recognition of the college has been revoked by the NMC. Hence, the college has requested to withdraw their seats from the seat matrix as they are no longer participating in the All India UG Counselling 2022 being conducted by MCC of DGHS.”



Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has issued notices to the State Counsels of Karnataka and Bihar where the ongoing counselling for the NEET PG 2022 has faced some delays. On the other hand, the MCC has already proceeded with the mop-up round of the counselling for the All India Quota (AIQ) seats.