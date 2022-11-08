While Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan took up the worries of students of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) who are due to graduate in 2022 and have, so far, not been assured of subject exemptions, with the Vice-Chancellor of the University, she stated that he cited "practical difficulty in subject exemption."

She tweeted on November 8 at 10:00 AM, "Dear JNTU students, I sincerely took up your request with JNTU VC garu. He visited Rajbhavan twice for discussion after consulting academic bodies. He cited practical difficulty in Subject exemption beyond their best efforts and good will for students."

"Increasing grace marks was possible alongside exams in initial stages only. These were done at my request in right earnest concern to students' grievances. As JNTU authorities expressed their inability, my appeal to students in earnest is to move forward with optimistic effort," the Governor added in the tweet.

Students of the JNTUH had earlier written to the Governor requesting an intervention into their ongoing battle with the institute to get subject exemption for students from the R18 regulation.

The batch of students who passed out in 2022 is demanding an exemption for all theory subjects for those who have gained credits in the range of 150-160. The institute, on the other hand, has fixed the credit limit at 160 for students to earn their undergraduate degree. This, the students claim, has put them at a disadvantage in their bid for jobs and higher education. On October 23, the R18 batch of JNTUH met the Governor of Telangana, requesting intervention in their ongoing battle with the institute to get subject exemption.